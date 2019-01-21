Kimly's human resource, special projects director appointed head of operations

SINGAPORE - Embattled coffee shop operator Kimly has promoted its human resource and special projects head, according to a bourse filing during the midday trading break on Monday (JAN 21).

Tan Chong Sing, 42, became head of operations on the same day - an executive role - and will oversee food retail, business development and corporate communications.

Mr Tan, who also goes by "Roy", joined Kimly in 2017 after selling a coffee shop at Block 631, Bedok Reservoir Road to the Catalist-listed food and beverage group for $850,001.

He now has 1.39 million shares in the company, or an interest of some 0.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, a joint probe into Kimly remains ongoing.

The Commercial Affairs Department, which is a police unit, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the securities regulator, launched an investigation in November 2018 into Kimly's $16 million acquisition of drinks manufacturer Asian Story Corp - a deal that was later scrapped.

Executive chairman Lim Hee Liat, who was released on bail after his arrest last year, has been put up for re-election at Kimly's upcoming annual general meeting on Jan 30.