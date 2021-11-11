Keppel's revised offer for SPH comes with deal certainty

SINGAPORE - Barely two weeks after the Cuscaden Peak consortium, led by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, made its surprise competing all-cash offer of $2.10 per share for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Keppel Corporation has upped the ante with a 12 per premium to its earlier offer of $2.099 per share.

At $2.351 per share, the revised offer includes additional cash of 20 cents a share. And while the number of Keppel Reit and SPH Reit units remains the same under the revised offer, their cumulative value has increased by 5.2 cents a share with improving market conditions.