Keppel starts arbitration proceedings against SPH over dispute linked to acquisition bid

SINGAPORE - A Keppel Corp unit has started arbitration proceedings against Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) over a dispute stemming from a hard-fought battle for the company, which has shed its media business.

SPH had told the unit - Keppel Pegasus - that it intended to consult the Securities Industry Council (SIC) about terminating an agreement struck between the two firms on Aug 2 related to the $3.8 billion takeover.

Keppel Corp said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday (Feb 9) that it "does not agree with SPH's attempted purported termination of the Keppel implementation agreement".

This agreement sets out the terms and conditions for how Keppel's proposed bid for SPH will be implemented.

In a separate filing on Wednesday night, SPH said the Keppel scheme's cut-off date of Feb 2 has "come and passed, and not all of the scheme conditions set out... in the Keppel implementation agreement have been satisfied, nor has the Keppel scheme become effective in accordance with its terms".

It noted that the SIC - the regulator for takeovers and mergers - has ruled that it has no objections to SPH exercising the termination right.

"The company will vigorously defend its position in the appropriate forum," said SPH.

The events are the latest development in a keen battle for SPH by Keppel and Cuscaden Peak, a consortium comprising Hotel Properties, businessman Ong Beng Seng and two Temasek-linked entities - CLA and Mapletree.

Keppel announced its proposed acquisition of SPH on Aug 2, but Cuscaden made a surprise rival bid on Oct 29.

Keppel improved its terms on Nov 9 with its final offer of $2.351, comprising 86.8 cents per SPH share plus 0.596 of a Keppel Reit unit and 0.782 of an SPH Reit (real estate investment trust) unit.

Cuscaden made a revised offer, also in November. This came with two options: $2.40 a share for SPH, comprising $1.602 cash and 0.782 of an SPH Reit unit through a distribution-in-specie by SPH; or an all-cash deal of $2.36 a share.