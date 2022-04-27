Keppel, Sembmarine call for trading halt amid potential merger

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have called for trading halts on Wednesday (April 27) morning.

This comes amid talks on a proposed combination between Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) and Sembmarine.

Shares of both companies have surged on expectations that they will decide on combining their oil rig businesses into a separate entity by the end of April.

Sembcorp Marine has reported losses for four consecutive years, while Keppel O&M had posted losses for a second straight year as the pandemic dragged on the sector.

Last week, Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua said the delay in announcing the combination of Keppel O&M and Sembmarine is due to the complex nature of the transaction but a statement will be made soon.