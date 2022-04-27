Keppel, Sembmarine call for trading halt amid potential merger

This comes amid talks on a proposed combination between Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) and Sembmarine. PHOTOS: KEPPEL CORP, SEMBCORP MARINE
Updated
Published
8 min ago

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have called for trading halts on Wednesday (April 27) morning.

This comes amid talks on a proposed combination between Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) and Sembmarine.

Shares of both companies have surged on expectations that they will decide on combining their oil rig businesses into a separate entity by the end of April.

Sembcorp Marine has reported losses for four consecutive years, while Keppel O&M had posted losses for a second straight year as the pandemic dragged on the sector.

Last week, Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua said the delay in announcing the combination of Keppel O&M and Sembmarine is due to the complex nature of the transaction but a statement will be made soon.

More On This Topic
Stronger global player with merger of O&M unit and Sembmarine: Keppel
Keppel says restructuring on track, quarterly profits on the rise

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top