Keppel Reit's Sydney office development obtains Equifax as anchor tenant

Equifax occupies more than 4,350 sq m, or a third of the Blue & William development. PHOTO: KEPPEL REIT

Vivienne Tay

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – US credit rating agency Equifax is now the anchor tenant for Keppel real estate investment trust’s (Reit) new Blue & William office development located in North Sydney, its manager said on Tuesday.

Equifax occupies more than 4,350 sq m across the fifth and seventh levels of the property, which is a third of the building’s net lettable area. It moved from two separate offices in the North Sydney area.

The manager noted that almost half of Blue & William’s office space has been leased. Other tenants include Northbrew Cafe and global consulting firm Human Synergistics, which will occupy the space in early 2024.

Keppel Reit acquired Blue & William in December 2021. The 10-storey development is located at the intersection of Blue Street and William Street. Lendlease is the development and investment manager.

Keppel Reit units closed flat at 83 cents on Monday. THE BUSINESS TIMES

