Keppel-led group snags $1.5b contract to develop waste management plant in Tuas

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has awarded the main engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Tuas Nexus integrated waste management facility (IWMF) to a consortium comprising Keppel Corp unit Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company and ST Engineering Marine.

The total value of the contract is about $1.5 billion, NEA said in a media release on Wednesday (April 22).

As part of the IWMF's Phase 1 development, the consortium will design, construct and commission a 2,900 tonnes per day (tpd) waste-to-energy facility and a 250 tpd materials recovery facility that will sort household recyclables collected under Singapore's national recycling programme.

Singapore aims to reduce the average daily amount of waste sent to Semakau Landfill by 30 per cent from 0.36 kilograms per capita in 2018 to 0.25 kg/capita by 2030. IWMF will help Singapore achieve long-term environmental sustainability goals by improving resource and energy recovery from waste.

A separate IWMF Phase 1 EPC contract for a sludge incineration facility and a food waste treatment facility is in the tender phase and will be awarded later this year.

NEA said the IWMF is an integral part of NEA's long-term plan to meet Singapore's solid waste management needs. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art solid waste treatment technologies to improve energy and resource recovery from waste. It will also be Singapore's first integrated facility to treat incinerable waste, source-segregated food waste and dewatered sludge from PUB's water reclamation plant in Tuas.

The IWMF will be located next to with PUB's Tuas plant to collectively form the Tuas Nexus. The integration of solid waste and used water treatment processes at Tuas Nexus will enable both agencies to harness various synergies to further improve overall plant performance and optimise land use, said NEA.

Some of the key Tuas Nexus synergies include the co-digestion of IWMF source-segregated food waste with the Tuas water reclamation plant's dewatered sludge to improve biogas production. The biogas produced will then be combusted at IWMF to improve overall plant thermal efficiency and boost electricity generation. The electricity generated by IWMF will be sufficient to sustain the operations of Tuas Nexus and excess electricity will be exported to the grid. The amount of excess electricity exported to the grid by IWMF when it is fully operational will be able to power up to 300,000 four-room HDB apartments, said NEA.

"The concept of the Tuas Nexus has stirred a lot of interest in the global waste management industry, as well as in the used water treatment industry," said NEA chief executive Tan Meng Dui. "It is the first greenfield project that involves the development of two mega waste treatment facilities located side-by-side to exploit co-location synergies, and one that will spin off many similar circular economy developments in the years to come."