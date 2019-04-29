Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b

SINGAPORE - Conglomerate Keppel Corp has increased the investable limit of its multi-currency medium-term note programme to US$5 billion from US$3 billion.

Net proceeds from the issue of the notes under the upsized programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday (April 29).

It has applied to the Singapore Exchange for permission to deal in, and for quotation of, any notes issued under the new programme.

Keppel Corp shares closed unchanged at $6.95 on Friday.