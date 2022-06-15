K-pop group BTS triggers $2.2 billion Hybe rout with shift to solo work

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Shares of Hybe, the agency that manages South Korean supergroup BTS, plunged by a record after the band said they will be focusing on individual projects for a little while.

Hybe sank as much as 27 per cent on Wednesday (June 15) in Seoul, headed for its lowest close on record since its trading debut in October 2020 and wiping US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion) off its market value. The stock is down nearly 60 per cent so far this year.

The seven members of BTS, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, dropped the bombshell during their streamed annual "Festa" dinner, part of a celebration that marks their anniversary as a group.

The Festa video posted on YouTube has already garnered more than nine million views.

The singers said the time apart would be healthy for the band and urged fans not to view the development as negative.

While the announcement means that the seven band members will not have to undertake South Korea's mandatory military duty all at once, Hybe may face sharp downgrades to its profit and revenue estimates this year and next year, according to analyst Lee Hyein from Yuanta Securities Korea Co.