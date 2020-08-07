JustCo opening 2 more workspaces in S'pore

Co-working space operator JustCo will be opening two new centres - at OCBC Centre East this month and at The Centrepoint in October - it said yesterday.

Among the tenants will be cosmetics giant L'Oreal, food delivery firm Foodpanda, and Tencent-backed video game developer Riot Games, which will together deploy a total of about 300 workers at the new offices.

The two centres have a combined capacity of 2,000 users.

Mr Brandon Chia, JustCo's vice-president and head for Singapore and Indonesia, told The Straits Times that the opening of the two workspaces were delayed by two to three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the circuit breaker, during which most people were required to work from home.

New flexible workspace concepts, such as an on-demand model where users pay only for the amenities they use, will be piloted at JustCo's office at The Centrepoint, which is intended as a smart co-working centre.

JustCo, which is backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC and real estate firm Frasers Property, will have 19 centres in Singapore following the addition of the two new workspaces.

It is relocating its headquarters from Marina One East Tower to The Centrepoint to cater for the company's growth and expansion, said Mr Chia.

"We believe the new office will boost the collaboration spirit and staff morale as we transit into a new era."

L'Oreal, headquartered in France, will be housing its Asia-Pacific travel retail employees at the OCBC Centre East workspace to accommodate its growing team in Singapore.

The cosmetic firm's workers can work from any JustCo centre in the Asia-Pacific.

JustCo will have 42 centres across the region by the end of the year, in cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Melbourne and Shanghai.

Mr Luc Andreani, managing director of Foodpanda Singapore, said: "JustCo workspaces have been great in meeting our team's growing headcount, by allowing us to move into additional workspaces as and when the business requires."

The food delivery firm also occupies a unit at JustCo's Cross Street centre, in addition to its own headquarters in Cecil Street.