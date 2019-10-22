Jumbo opens second franchised seafood restaurant in South Korea

SINGAPORE - Restaurant operator Jumbo Group on Monday (Oct 21) announced the opening of its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in South Korea, marking the group's seventh franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant.

Jumbo has six other franchised seafood outlets in the cities of Bangkok, Fuzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Seoul, Taipei and Taichung.

Including its 12 own-managed Jumbo Seafood restaurants (six in Singapore, four in Shanghai and one each in Beijing and Xi'an), thetotal number of Jumbo Seafood restaurants in Asia is now 19.

Through JD F&B Inc, which the group has a 50 per cent equity interest in, this second Jumbo Seafood restaurant in South Korea is located at the rooftop of Didim Town building, Ilsan, an approximately half an hour's drive from Seoul.

The Jumbo Seafood Ilsan restaurant occupies a total floor area of about 760 square metres, with a total seating capacity of 170. It also features a 20-metre outdoor swimming pool for children.

Ang Kiam Meng, group CEO and executive director of Jumbo, said the group seeks to "progressively grow (its) F&B outlets in North Asia".