Jumbo opens new Tsui Wah and Kok Kee Wanton Noodle outlets

Jumbo Group will be opening two new food and beverage (F&B) outlets for its brands Tsui Wah and Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, even in the midst of Singapore's current Covid-19 restrictions where dining in is not allowed so as to stem the growing number of Covid-19 community cases.

The new Tsui Wah outlet is located at Jem in Jurong East and occupies a total floor area of approximately 3,000 sq ft, said the company on Monday night.

The outlet has a maximum seating capacity of 134 seats, which will be available for indoor dining when the heightened Covid-19 measures are relaxed. Currently, it will provide delivery and takeaway services for all items on the menu.

Founded in Hong Kong, Tsui Wah is a cha chaan teng (local tea restaurant) offering Hong Kong dishes. It has more than 50 outlets, spanning mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

Jumbo manages the Tsui Wah outlets in Singapore under the franchise arrangement via Vista F&B Services, a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings and Jumbo.

Separately, a second Kok Kee stall has opened at the Rasapura Masters foodcourt at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands yesterday. This is the first Kok Kee stall to be opened since Jumbo acquired Kok Kee in December 2020.

Jumbo Group has a portfolio of seven F&B brands in total - Jumbo Seafood, Hack It, Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh, Zui Teochew Cuisine, Chao Ting Pao Fan, Kok Kee Wanton Noodle and Xinyao Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Jumbo's announcement comes as Singapore embarked on a month-long ban on dining out, which started on Sunday. This is expected to be a setback to F&B operators, especially for those that had recently opened or expanded with new outlets.

