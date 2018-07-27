Jumbo opens first Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh franchise restaurant in Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Jumbo Group has opened its first Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh franchise restaurant in Taiwan, with plans to open at least 19 more outlets serving its peppery pork soup eventually, the company announced on Thursday (July 26).

The new outlet in Taipei occupies 1,400 square feet of total floor space with a capacity of 86 indoor and outdoor seats within the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Mall, said Jumbo, a restaurant group. The franchisee, Ho Sing Food Co, entered into the franchise agreement on July 12, 2018. This is the first overseas outet for the Ng Ah Sio brand.

Jumbo has also established franchises for its own Jumbo brand in Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand.

"The introduction of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh to Taiwan marks a key milestone for the group and is testament to the group's growing presence in the Asian consumer market," Jumbo chief executive Ang Kiam Meng said in a statement.

"We are excited to bring one of the most-loved Singaporean heritage dishes to Taiwan, and aim to leverage the potential demand for Singapore's cuisine in the Taiwanese consumer market, together with our franchise partner."