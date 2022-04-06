Jumbo opens 2 more Kok Kee Wanton Noodle stalls as Covid-19 curbs ease

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Restaurant operator Jumbo Group announced on Tuesday (April 5) it has opened two new Kok Kee Wanton Noodle stalls in Singapore - bringing the total number of outlets to eight.

Jumbo had acquired a 75 per cent stake in Kok Kee - known for its springy noodles in a special lard-based sauce - in December 2020.

The newest stall - located in a food court at the Lazada One building in Bras Basah Road - was officially opened on Tuesday, while another stall at a coffee shop in Bedok North Avenue 3 was opened on March 16.

"We are delighted by the recent relaxation of Covid-19 measures, which will provide some bright spots for the struggling F&B (food and beverage) sector," said group chief executive and executive director Ang Kiam Meng.

"This pandemic has sharpened Jumbo's agility and accelerated our expansion of concepts to cater to consumers across the spectrum," he added.

Jumbo's portfolio of nine F&B brands include Jumbo Seafood, Slake and Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh.

It also operates four Tsui Wah Hong Kong-style "cha chaan teng" outlets as a franchisee in Singapore.

Shares of Jumbo closed 0.5 cent, or 1.7 per cent, higher at 30 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.