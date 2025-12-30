Johor can be a game changer for healthcare in the region: Thomson Medical Group CEO

Dr Melvin Heng, Thomson Medical Group CEO, said that the JS-SEZ could see increased regulatory freedom, opening the door to experimental drugs and treatments in Johor.

SINGAPORE - Travelling across the Causeway to seek medical treatment in Johor may become as common as heading over for weekend grocery runs and massage visits in the near future.

The medical sector in the Malaysian state is expected to grow with the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which will see an influx of businesses from Singapore creating new economic opportunities. This could include more hospitals, medtech businesses and other medical services looking to capitalise on the area’s lower costs and tax breaks.