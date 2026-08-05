Jetstar to start charging for overhead carry-on bags

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SYDNEY – Flying with only a carry-on is about to get more expensive on Jetstar. Australia’s major budget airline will start charging passengers to use overhead luggage bins from 2027, reflecting a broader industry shift towards monetising nearly every aspect of the flight experience.

Under the new rules, every booking will include one small personal item that fits under the seat, such as a backpack, handbag or laptop bag, Jetstar said in a statement on Aug 5.

Passengers wanting additional cabin luggage will be able to purchase Priority Carry-on, which includes a second, larger bag for the overhead locker and priority boarding.

The policy takes effect in February 2027. Fees for Priority Carry-on will start at A$25 (S$23) one-way and will vary, with A$33 for the popular Sydney to Melbourne route, A$39 for Perth to Bali and A$52 for Cairns to Tokyo’s Narita airport.

Jetstar’s move brings Australia closer to Europe’s low-cost model – pioneered by carriers such as Ryanair Holdings, where a ticket increasingly buys little more than a seat and fliers pay extra for add-ons, including overhead cabin bags and seat selection.

US budget airline Southwest Airlines charges for checked bags, but allows a free carry-on in the overhead bin.

The shift also comes as Australian consumers have become more sceptical of large companies, with Jetstar parent Qantas Airways among the major legacy brands that have faced sustained criticism over customer treatment and value in recent years.

Jetstar currently limits travellers to 7kg of carry-on baggage across two items, enforced with portable scales at airport check-in counters and boarding gates. Passengers whose bags tip the scales can face last-minute fees to check them into the hold, a process that has over the years frustrated travellers and can be a contentious part of boarding.

Chief executive Stephanie Tully said the move would make better use of overhead locker space, streamline the boarding process and help flights depart on time.

“We know that weighing carry-on bags at the gate can be frustrating for our customers and for our crew,” Tully said. Under the new model, “you only pay for what you need – travelling with less means paying less, and you can always add more if you need”. BLOOMBERG