Jet fuel supply will take months to recover even after Hormuz reopening: IATA chief

Carriers globally have been grappling with a more than doubling of jet fuel costs since Iran war broke out..

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SINGAPORE – The head of a body representing global airlines said on April 8 that even if Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz it would take months for jet fuel supply to recover given disruptions to Middle East refining capacity.

Oil plunged as much as 16 per below to below US$100 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran that was subject to the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil trade.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told reporters in Singapore that while he expected crude oil prices to fall, jet fuel costs were likely to remain slightly elevated due to the impact on refineries.

“If it were to reopen and remain open, I think it will still take a period of months to get back to where supply needs to be given the disruption to the refining capacity in the Middle East, which is a critical part of the global supply of refined products, and not just jet fuel for other products as well,” Mr Walsh said.

Airlines across Asia have been cutting flights, carrying extra fuel from home airports and adding refuelling stops as the Middle East conflict squeezes jet fuel supply, adding to pressure on an industry already hit by a doubling of jet fuel prices.

The pain has so far been sharpest in lower-income, import-dependent markets such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan after China and Thailand halted jet fuel exports and South Korea capped them at 2025 levels.

If crude started flowing again then “I would like to think” that China as well as South Korea would restart their exporting of refined products, Mr Walsh said at an IATA event in Singapore.

“So there is (refining) capacity available once we get the crude oil flowing, but it’ll take a little bit of time, and with the crack spread elevated the way it is, I think that provides an incentive for refineries to increase the production of jet fuel,” he said.

The chief executive officers of Malaysia Aviation Group and Thai Airways International said the impact on prices and supply concerns will remain.

“Even if the war stops, it’s going to take many, many more months for the price to stabilise,” Malaysia Aviation’s Nasaruddin Bakar said at the IATA event.

Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri said this is the worst oil shock in his near-four decade career.

“This is the worst one,” he said. “This time is about the infrastructure that was destroyed. It will take some time to call back all the supply, the facilities, the refinery, the infrastructure.”

Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia X earlier this week said it had increased fares as much as 40 per cent and hiked fuel surcharges to cope with the price shock. In the United States, United Airlines Holdings has trimmed roughly 5 per cent of capacity. Air New Zealand has pushed through a second round of cuts to flight schedules and further increased fares to manage with higher oil prices. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG