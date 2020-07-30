Jerome Powell sees coronavirus spike hitting economy as Fed holds zero rates

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned of the most severe economic downturn "in our lifetime" as officials left interest rates near zero and vowed to use all their tools to support a recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in keeping the virus in check," he told reporters in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (July 29) after the Fed left interest rates near zero.

"Indeed, we have seen some signs in recent weeks that the increase in virus cases, and the renewed measures to control it, are starting to weigh on economic activity."

In its statement announcing the policy decision, the Federal Open Market Committee repeated prior language that the pandemic "poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term" and that the federal funds rate would remain near zero "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

Powell said that not all sectors of the economy were weakening, citing the housing sector as a bright spot among others.

But "on balance it looks the data are pointing to a slowing in the pace of the recovery," he said, though it was too soon to say how large - or sustained - this period would be.

FISCAL AID

The chairman also told reporters that supporting the recovery would need help from both monetary and fiscal policy, in a nod to ongoing negotiations among lawmakers and the Trump administration in Washington to refresh taxpayer support before current assistance runs out.

"I see Congress negotiating now over a new package and I think that's a good thing," he said. "Fiscal policy is essential here."

The dollar briefly extended its decline following the decision, while US stocks maintained their gains and gold remained buoyant.

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady on the day around 0.58 per cent as the US bond curve steepened.

The vote, to leave the federal funds target rate in a range of 0 per cent to 0.25 per cent, was unanimous.

The FOMC also reiterated its pledge to increase its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities "at least at the current pace" over coming months.

DOLLAR SWAPS

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it extended its dollar liquidity swap lines and the temporary repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities through March 31, 2021.

Powell and his FOMC colleagues have kept their benchmark rate pinned near zero since the pandemic's onset in March and rolled out several emergency lending programmes geared toward fostering liquid trading conditions in financial markets.

That aggressive action has helped to calm investors. But progress toward recovery has been complicated in recent weeks by a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks across major states in the South and West including Texas, Florida, California and Arizona.

High-frequency economic indicators are pointing to a stall in the rebound as consumers hold back from activities like dining out and air travel, which had started to bounce back when the earlier wave of outbreaks dissipated.

Investors have remained relatively optimistic despite renewed signs of weakness in the economy, thanks in large part to rising hopes that researchers will soon succeed in developing a vaccine.

Before Wednesday's decision, the S&P 500 index of US stocks was within about 4 per cent of the record high set in mid-February after losing more than a third of its value in the early days of the pandemic.