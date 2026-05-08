Jardine C&C said to explore sale of car dealership in Malaysia and Singapore

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HONG KONG - A unit of Jardine Matheson Group is considering selling its car dealership in Malaysia and Singapore, people familiar with the matter said.

Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage is working with an adviser on a possible sale of the dealership and has reached out to potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value the business at US$250 million to US$350 million (S$444 million), they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and might not result in a sale, the people said.

A representative for Jardine C&C declined to comment.

Jardine Matheson holds about 85 per cent of Jardine C&C, owner of the dealership, which retails and provides aftersales services for new and used vehicles in Malaysia and Singapore. Brands offered include Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroen and Peugeot, its website shows.

Jardine C&C shares have climbed about 27 per cent in the past 12 months, giving the holding company a market value of $12.8 billion.

Jardine Matheson’s other investments in the region include Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International and automotive dealership Tunas Ridean, as well as Vietnam’s Truong Hai Group, or Thaco, and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering. BLOOMBERG