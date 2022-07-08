Japan's Nikkei pares gains, safe-haven yen rises after news ex-PM Abe shot

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan's Nikkei cut some of its early gains on Friday (July 8) while investors also reflexively sought haven assets like the yen after the country's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot.

At 11.54am Singapore time, the Nikkei index was up 0.5 per cent to 26,631.72, after climbing as much as 1.4 per cent earlier in the session. The broader Topix index had risen 0.58 per cent to 1,893.43.

"The impact (of this incident) on the stock market was limited as he is no longer a prime minister. Also, his Abenomics economic stimulus has been taken over by the current administration," said Mr Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei rose more than 1 per cent earlier as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked overnight Wall Street gains, after less hawkish comments from United States Federal Reserve officials eased concerns about US recession.

The yen, meanwhile, gained with US Treasuries. Japan's currency traded 0.4 per cent higher at around 135.50 per US dollar, and benchmark 10-year US yields dipped 2 basis points to 2.97 per cent at noon in Tokyo.

"The yen is showing a small safe-haven bid on news of former PM Abe's shooting; political risk now has an additional premium ahead of the weekend elections," said Mr Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney

"Whether the yen appreciates further remains unclear. Abe is not the current premier... so that may be taken into consideration," said Mr Akira Moroga, manager of currency products at Aozora Bank in Tokyo. "The yen is otherwise seen in a range ahead of US non-farm payrolls."