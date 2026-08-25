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TOKYO – A number of Japanese firms have incorporated English letters or katakana when changing their names, with an eye to developing and expanding overseas operations by making them easier to recognise overseas.

Around one-quarter of Japanese companies that changed their names in 2025 adopted names containing only English letters or an increased proportion of English letters in their names.

Easy to understand

“We’ve chosen a name that is easy for overseas customers to understand,” said Masafumi Senzaki, president of Hitachi Construction Machinery, at an event on Aug 4 explaining the company’s name change. “We want to achieve even greater brand recognition than the Hitachi brand.”

The name of the major construction machinery maker will become Landcros in April 2027. The name is made up of the word “land” and “CROS”, an acronym of English words that represent things important to the company, such as “customer” and “reliable.”

With more than 80 per cent of its sales coming from overseas, the company has been strengthening its operations in North, Central and South America in recent years. To promote its new company name, it has tapped Shohei Ohtani, the baseball star who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, to serve as the “face” of the company.

The name change comes after the company ceased to be a consolidated subsidiary of Hitachi in 2022 as part of Hitachi’s business restructuring.

Major seafood company Maruha Nichiro changed its name to Umios in March with an eye to improving recognition overseas.

The company has focused on sales of processed seafood products in North America and Europe, with overseas sales accounting for more than 50 per cent of its operating profit. The new name combines the Japanese word “umi”, meaning sea, with the first letters of “one”, which symbolises unity with society and the Earth, and “solutions”, which symbolises the resolution of social issues.

Impact on domestic customers

According to a survey by Teikoku Databank of 21,547 companies that changed their names in 2025, 5,781 (27 per cent), adopted Latin script names or incorporated a greater proportion of English letters into their names.

For listed companies, names containing English letters have the advantage of being more likely to catch the attention of overseas investors.

However, use of these names makes it more difficult for the company’s business activities to be understood in Japan itself, so some companies have changed the names of their overseas businesses first.

In 2023, major auto parts manufacturer NGK Spark Plug, whose Japanese name is Nippon Tokushu Togyo, changed its overseas name to Niterra, which is based on a Latin word meaning to make the Earth shine. The company is also considering changing its Japanese name to Niterra.

“In addition to strengthening overseas advertising and promotion, it is also important to take steps to foster a sense of attachment (to the name) among the company’s employees,” said Daisuke Iijima of Teikoku Databank. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK