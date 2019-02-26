ISEC Healthcare Q4 profit up 10%; proposes special dividend of 0.98 cent per share

SINGAPORE - ISEC Healthcare reported a 10 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to $2.3 million from $2.1 million in the year-ago period on strong demand for its specialist eye care services.

Revenue came in at $10.5 million for the three months ended Dec 31, up 10 per cent from $9.5 million a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) also rose 10 per cent to 0.45 Singapore cent from 0.41 cent previously.

For the full-year, earnings rose six per cent to $8.4 million from $7.9 million a year ago as revenue climbed nine per cent to $40.44 million from $36.98 million. EPS came in at 1.63 Singapore cents, up seven per cent from 1.53 Singapore cents a year ago.

The company announced a final dividend of 0.78 cent per share and a proposed special dividend of 0.98 cent per share for FY2018.

The dividends are subject to shareholder approval during the company's 2019 annual general meeting on April 24, and will be paid out on May 10.

As at 9.13am on Tuesday, Isec shares changed hands at $0.295, up two cents.