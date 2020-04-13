Premium
Commentary
Is the stock market rally for real?
It's not time to throw caution to the wind; diversify investments and buy gradually
The Covid-19 crisis will go down in history as one of the most severe and unpredictable events in modern times.
It is therefore no surprise that the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, a measure of fear and risk aversion in markets, surged to an all-time high of 83 in mid-March, although it has halved in value in the past two weeks.
