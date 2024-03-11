Investors push Zara owner Inditex to publish full supply chain

LONDON - Investors want Zara owner Inditex to follow rivals H&M and Primark in making its full list of suppliers public so they can better assess any supply chain risks.

Inditex is an outlier among big clothing retailers in not publishing which factories it sources from. Regulators and investors want greater transparency and better disclosure from companies.

Clothing retailers, in particular, are under pressure to prove that there is no forced labour in their supply chains, and that garment workers are paid decent wages.

Chinese fashion group Shein has come under scrutiny from US lawmakers over supply chain risks ahead of plans for a United States listing.

In the European Union, disagreements have stalled proposed rules that would require all big companies to disclose whether supply chains harm the environment or use child labour. Proposed sanctions for not complying could include fines of 5 per cent of revenue.

Fashion brands and retailers, including Adidas, H&M, Hugo Boss, M&S, Nike, Primark, and Puma, already publish detailed supplier lists, including factory names and addresses.

Inditex publishes annually the number of suppliers it sources from in 12 core countries, but gives no information on individual factories.

Reuters asked Inditex shareholders what they wanted to see from the company in terms of improved disclosure.

In response, Dutch asset manager MN said: “In our engagement with Inditex, one of the things we ask is if they could disclose a list of their suppliers and the geographical location.”

“Even though Inditex assures us that they have this data available, up until now Inditex is not willing to disclose this information unlike some industry peers who publish extensive supplier lists.”

MN, which manages Dutch pension fund assets, said it was important to have this insight to show whether Inditex has this information available, as well as for its own due diligence.

MN leads the Inditex dialogue for Platform Living Wage Financials (PLWF), a group of 20 institutional investors with combined assets under management of 6.58 trillion euros (S$9.58 trillion). It works to promote higher income for garment and footwear industry workers.

Inditex, set to publish annual results on March 13, declined to comment on investors’ demands for it to publish its full supplier list.

“Inditex has a deep commitment to maintaining high standards in its supply chain, and believe that our industry-leading traceability system, which gives us maximum visibility of the supply chain, is key to this,” an Inditex spokesperson said.

Inditex founder Amancio Ortega holds a 59 per cent stake in the company, with a 5 per cent stake held by daughter Sandra Ortega. Together they are worth about US$69 billion.

The five Inditex investors who responded to Reuters’ questions hold a combined stake of worth around US$2 billion in the company, whose current valuation is about US$140 billion.