Investing in new solutions pays off

Printing and packaging company KPP Packaging has long had to do manual checks on print products, whereby staff had to match a customer's file against printed materials before manually recording the data into an Excel sheet.

The process could be prone to human error as well as causing a longer turnaround time for customers.

But these issues were resolved after KPP invested in a $2.8 million production line that can ensure automated quality checks and the translation of printing information.

The new solutions also provide live feedback on the production status of materials and automatic data collection, increasing its production capacity by 20 per cent.

The firm also decided to use 3D visualisation software so customers overseas can view the packaging design instantly, without needing the samples sent physically to them.

But these changes were not easy to implement, the firm said.

Managing director Josephine Low said: "The training of workers is a constant issue as, with new machinery, workers need to upgrade their skill sets. The cost of investment is also another major challenge."

The firm solved these problems with the help of Enterprise Singapore.

Some of the improvement projects were supported by the Enterprise Development Grant, which helped the firm to co-share the risk of investing in these solutions, while allowing it to channel resources into business development and the training of workers.

"Training has been a focus for KPP Packaging to improve its core capabilities and stay abreast of the latest technologies. Employees are encouraged to upgrade their skills by attending courses through the usage of SkillsFuture credits and will also be sent for relevant courses when required," Ms Low said.

Sue-Ann Tan