International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected International Cement Group's (ICG) US$104.4 million (S$141.4 million) proposed acquisition of Schwenk Namibia, said the watch-listed cement producer in a bourse filing on Monday morning (June 24).

ICG's purchase of the entire stake in the cement and energy group in Namibia, South Africa, is classified as a very substantial acquisition (VSA) under Chapter 10 of the listing manual.

However, SGX is of the view that the proposed acquisition does not meet the requirements of a VSA under Rule 1015(2), and thus is unable to approve it, ICG said on Monday.

The company did not specify which parts of the rule were not fulfilled.

Rule 1015(2) of the SGX rulebook states that the enlarged group in a VSA must comply with requirements in Rules 406(3) and (7), Part IX of Chapter 4 and if applicable, Part XII of Chapter 4.

Under Rule 406(3), the directors and executive officers should have the appropriate experience and expertise to manage the business, and the directors, management and controlling shareholders need to have the character and integrity expected of a listed issuer. The applicant's board must also have at least two non-executive directors who are independent, and must establish an audit committee, a nominating committee, and a remuneration committee.

Rule 406(7) pertains to a chain listing, in which case a subsidiary of an existing listed issuer will not normally be suitable for listing if its assets and operations are substantially the same as those of the issuer.

The issuer must also appoint a "competent and independent" valuer to value the target business, according to Rule 1015(2).

BDO Advisory was appointed as the independent valuer for the proposed acquisition, while Stirling Coleman Capital was the financial adviser.

Meanwhile, Part IX of Chapter 4 states requirements for the sponsor to observe a moratorium on the transfer or disposal of all their interests in the securities of the issuer. Part XII sets out additional listing requirements for mineral, oil and gas companies.

On Monday, ICG said that as a result of SGX's decision, the draft of the shareholders' circular will also not be approved by the bourse operator. The circular would have been despatched for an extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholders' approval for the acquisition.

ICG had announced in March that it was planning to buy Schwenk Namibia and relevant shareholders' loans for US$104.4 million in cash, comprising US$19.3 million for all its shares and another US$85.1 million for the loans.

Schwenk Namibia owns a 69.83 per cent stake in Ohorongo Cement, which owns and operates a cement plant at North Otavi in Namibia with an annual production capacity of about 1 million tonnes. Schwenk Namibia also holds a 100 per cent interest in alternative energy sourcing firm EFF.

The firm had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with vendor Schwenk Zement International Gmbh & Co Kg for the 100 per cent stake acquisition.

It had intended to fund the proposed acquisition through third-party financing or borrowings.

Shares of ICG on SGX's mainboard were trading flat at 3.2 cents as at 9.14am on Monday.