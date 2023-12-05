From failed watch project to Dyson deal: How valuable lesson helped S’pore firm redefine its focus

Since 2015, it has also invested in 15 technology start-ups in the optics sectors. A number of these start-ups were introduced to the company during pitch and demo days organised by EnterpriseSG. The start-ups the company invested in are experiencing growth, with two currently valued at over $500 million.

“This is one way that we are future-proofing our business,” explains Mr Chee. “When these start-ups develop and become successful in the market, we can be part a of their supply chain.”

Although not all partnerships or innovation efforts succeed – the firm once took a $2.2 million loss on equipment and other outlays after a partner pulled out of a joint project – they are key if businesses want to survive and grow in the long term, Mr Chee says.

“Many of us are resistant to change and prefer to stay in our comfort zones,” he adds. “However, if you don’t innovate, customers may not want to continue working with you because you are just giving them the same old thing over and over again, even as the industry is evolving. That is why we need to constantly think about what else we can do to stay ahead.”