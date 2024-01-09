How design leak before launch spurs S’pore firm to come up with award-winning baby bottle

Sometimes a devastating setback is exactly what is needed to spur greater innovation. When Fitson, the parent company of home-grown baby products maker Hegen, had its first ground-breaking bottle design leaked in 2011, the crisis sparked an opportunity.

“It felt like we had lost a baby,” shares Mrs Yvon Bock, 44, who herself suffered a miscarriage in 2009.

The parent company had invested heavily in developing the prototype, but the design was leaked and a competitor swiftly copied and released a strikingly similar product ahead of the launch.

The setback not only cost the company six figures in wasted investments but also sent its team into a spiral.

“The whole team was broken. We saw all our hard work go to waste,” recalls Mrs Bock, who adds that they went through a six-month “grieving period” before they recovered their morale.

“Every time we came up with a new design, we were filled with self-doubt and were critical of our work. I was guilty of this too,” says Hegen’s founder and chief executive officer. After the leak, she only started Hegen with her husband, Mr Leon Bock, in 2015.

Eventually, as the firm’s leader, she decided she had to set a different example. She adopted an optimistic stance, which she continues to uphold, to turn the team around.

“As a business leader, I must be a role model for our team. How the leader looks at innovation will cascade down to the team and affect how they feel about the work and ideas,” she explains.

Looking back, Mrs Bock says that was a turning point for her and the company. She says: “Moving forward was our way of winning. It’s a key milestone for us.”

The heartbreak has spurred the company to adopt a “simple, practical, innovative” approach to their designs – developing bottles and breast pumps – as it listens closely to the needs of new mums and babies.

Hegen’s Express-Store-Feed system, which includes the Press-to-close, Twist-to-open (PCTO) Feeding Bottle PPSU, PCTO Breast Milk Storage PPSU and PCTO Manual Breast Pump Module, won the Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) award in 2018, while its PCTO Electric Breast Pump won the same award in 2019. PPSU is a durable, light, medical-grade and sustainable plastic called polyphenylsulfone that can withstand temperatures from minus 20 deg C to 180 deg C.

Today, it has grown into a global player with customers in 25 markets, including China and the United States, and has almost doubled its revenue in recent years.

Looking to further expand the business, Hegen gained headway after joining Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) Scale-Up programme in 2022. It allowed the management to fine-tune their strategies and turbocharge the company’s growth. These included designing products for older children to extend the company’s journey with families.

The 12- to 18-month Scale-Up programme helps high-potential local firms to accelerate their growth and expand worldwide.