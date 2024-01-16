Getting a ‘no is the worst that can happen’: How S’pore firm’s willingness to innovate quadrupled its revenue

The eerie Upside Down from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things came to life in Singapore from July to October last year. Visitors were transported to the spine-tingling parallel dimension from the show thanks to the elaborate vine-covered set design that mimicked the foreboding atmosphere of the dark alternate reality.

The interactive Stranger Things experience was the brainchild of home-grown collectibles company Mighty Jaxx, which partnered Netflix to bring seven iconic sets from the show to life.

Fans wandered through detailed recreations of the Upside Down, Palace Arcade, Starcourt Mall and the Hawkins Lab. As they explored, they tapped digital passes around the immersive encounter to collect virtual memorabilia that they could use to customise merchandise such as collectibles, apparel and other lifestyle products.

The firm, which had primarily been focused on selling limited-edition collectibles when it was founded in 2012, is now expanding its offerings as part of a bold pivot into the digital space and in-person experiences.

Looking to chart new growth nine years after it was established, Mighty Jaxx found new direction when it participated in Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) Scale-Up programme in 2021.

Watch this video to find out how Mighty Jaxx embraces innovation to offer fans digital and physical experiences, in addition to the toys it is known for.