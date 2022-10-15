Infineon partners LG Group to mentor S'pore, S. Korean start-ups

Infineon Technologies will work with LG Group to help start-ups in Singapore and South Korea find innovative solutions for decarbonisation and digitalisation.

The German semiconductor giant said on Thursday that a start-up from South Korea, Deep-In-Sight, and five Singaporean start-ups - Datakrew, Extend My Runway, Flow Tech, Tack One and WeavAir - will participate in Infineon's year-long Co-Innovation Space programme.

Launched in 2018, it helps start-ups forge new efficient electrification and digitalisation solutions and fast-track their product development for commercialisation.

Under the collaboration with LG, the start-ups will get access to business partners, office space in Singapore and South Korea, mentorship, technical support and assistance in expanding their existing markets.

Infineon and LG Sciencepark, LG Group's research and development hub in Seoul, will continue to identify and support promising start-ups looking to commercialise or scale their solutions in South Korea and South-east Asia.

Separately, Infineon also announced a collaboration with Vietnamese smart electric car maker VinFast.

The collaboration with VinFast is aimed at accelerating joint development of future solutions for smart mobility, such as the next-generation electric drive train for electric vehicles.

The initiatives were announced at Infineon's annual OktoberTech Asia Pacific event in Singapore, designed to show how microelectronic technology can drive decarbonisation and digitalisation through innovation.

Speaking at the event, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said Infineon's initiative shows how big companies can appreciate the value that small and medium-sized enterprises bring as innovative solution providers.

"We look forward to more start-ups developing new ideas in sustainability, smart homes, and smart mobility," she said.

She added that the Government will continue to help semiconductor companies anchor research and development and manufacturing activities in Singapore, and capture growth opportunities from the mega trend of decarbonisation and digitalisation such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of things (IoT) and 5G.

Mr Chua Chee Seong, president and managing director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, said that as a market leader in power and IoT systems, Infineon aims to innovate with its key partners to continue making life easier, safer and greener.

"Today marks the expansion of Infineon's innovation ecosystem beyond Singapore and Malaysia. With our new innovation partners based in South Korea and Vietnam, Infineon is shaping a sustainable future by driving solutions for decarbonisation and digitalisation in Asia," he added.