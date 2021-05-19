Indonesian tycoon Kris Wiluan pleads guilty to 3 charges of market rigging in S'pore court

SINGAPORE - Indonesian tycoon and former chief executive of offshore and marine company KS Energy Kris Taenar Wiluan pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday morning (May 19) to three charges of market rigging.

He had been handed 112 charges in relation to violations of Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act, which deals with false trading and market-rigging transactions.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Yong on Wednesday said the prosecution is proceeding on three of six charges, with the remaining three charges taken into consideration as part of Wiluan's plea bargain deal.

The prosecution is seeking a fine of $600,000 comprising $200,000 for each of the three proceeded charges. This is potentially the highest fine sought for market rigging offences to date.

"Prosecution is seeking a high fine for the purposes of general deterrence and to reflect his culpability as mastermind of the market rigging operation," DPP Yong said.

The hearing is adjourned to Wednesday afternoon. District Judge Marvin Bay said he will deliver the sentence then.

Before the State Courts hearing began, Wiluan, clad in a black suit was seated a metre apart from his wife, who was holding a prayer card and an embroidered handkerchief.

Wiluan, also founder of Indonesia's Citramas Group, was accused of instructing his employee, Ho Chee Yen, to instruct a trading representative from CIMB Securities (Singapore) to execute trades in the shares of KS Energy through the trading account of Pacific One Energy, a company controlled by Wiluan, on various occasions between December 2014 and September 2016, to "push up" the share price of the mainboard-listed company.

For her alleged role, Ho, 56, faces 92 counts of violating the Securities and Futures Act.

Wiluan, 71, who was ranked Indonesia's 40th richest man by Forbes in 2009 with a personal net worth of US$240 million, was also accused of instructing Ngin Kim Choo, a CIMB Securities trading representative servicing the trading account of Pacific One, to execute trades in KS Energy's shares, "with a purpose to push up" its prices, on several occasions between May and July 2016, and in June 2015.

Ho was accused of "abetting by intentionally aiding" Wiluan by relaying his instructions to Ngin and Yeo Jin Lui, another trader with CIMB Securities, to execute trades in KS Energy shares, between December 2014 and September 2016, through Pacific One's trading account "with a purpose to push up the price of the securities".

Represented by Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim of Drew & Napier, Wiluan was out on court bail of $250,000. Ho, who is represented by Mr Chia Kok Seng of KSCGP Juris, was out on court bail of $70,000. Both have also surrendered their passports.

In 2017, Wiluan and his son Richard James Wiluan, who replaced him as chairman and CEO, were interviewed by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in its investigations into the potential contravention of Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act.

At the time, the elder Wiluan posted police bail and was released after his interview while his son was released without requiring bail.