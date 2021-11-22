India's Paytm tumbles again after first-day IPO flop

BENGALURU (BLOOMBERG) - Shares of India's pioneering digital payments startup Paytm dropped again after the stock plunged 27 per cent in its debut on Thursday following a record initial public offering (IPO).

The stock fell more than 9 per cent on Monday, pushing its two-day decline to more than 30 per cent, before recovering to about 6 per cent lower.

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, raised US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) in its IPO, the most-ever for India, but its disastrous trading debut sparked criticism the company and its investment bankers had pushed too hard in the offering.

Founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma had persistently made clear that he wanted Paytm to surpass the long-standing IPO record set by Coal India in 2010. Indian markets were shut on Friday for a holiday.

Over the weekend, Paytm released financial details for the month of October, which includes the critical period ahead of the Diwali holiday.

Gross merchandise value rose 131 per cent to 832 billion rupees (S$15.2 billion) for the month, the company said. Loan disbursals, which analysts see as key to Paytm turning profitable, increased more than 400 per cent to 6.27 billion rupees.

"The stock price may not go down significantly since 87 per cent of issue was subscribed by institutional investors, who can always support the price," said KRChoksey Investment Managers strategist Deven Choksey.

India's largest digital payments provider lost more than a quarter of its value in its first day of trading, marking one of the worst-ever debuts by a major technology company and casting a chill over a stock market boom that had ranked among the world's most frenzied. The IPO had been touted by some as a symbol of the country's growing appeal as a destination for global capital, particularly for investors looking for alternatives to China.

Paytm's IPO was managed by leading banks, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital Holdings. They all either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Critics have questioned Paytm's prospects in recent months. While sales at its core payments and financial services arm rose 11 per cent in the year ended in March, overall revenue dropped 10 per cent amid intensifying competition, the company reported in July.

Even before trading began, Macquarie Capital Securities (India) slapped the company with an initial "under-perform" rating and a price target of 1,200 rupees, 44 per cent lower than the IPO price. "Considering Paytm's heavily cash-burning business model, no clear path to profitability, large regulatory risks to the business and questionable corporate governance, we believe the company is overvalued at the upper end of price band of 2,150 rupees," analysts Suresh Ganapathy and Param Subramanian wrote in the note.

Mr Sharma has defended the company's prospects. He rallied employees during a four-hour town hall and encouraged them to look past the first-day drop, according to local media. The slump is "no indicator of the value of our company", the 43-year-old said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday.

"We are in it for the long haul. We'll put our heads down and execute."