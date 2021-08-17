Independent financial adviser in favour of SPH's media restructuring

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Following a financial analysis, Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) appointed independent financial adviser has advised the company's directors to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the proposed restructuring of its media business.

The independent financial adviser, Evercore Asia (Singapore), said in a letter to the board of directors that the restructuring will prevent the company and its shareholders from incurring potentially significant and recurring losses of the media business.

It added that the move will allow SPH to "set a clear strategic direction" with a focus on the real estate sector and related segments of student accommodation and aged care while eliminating the risks and uncertainties associated with the media business.

In addition, with the lifting of the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act (NPPA) once the media business is hived off, there will be opportunities for shareholders or investors to own more than 5 per cent of shares in the company, which will expand its strategic options.

SPH, which publishes The Straits Times and The Business Times, had announced in May that it will be transferring its media business to a newly formed public company limited by guarantee, or CLG.

The move comes as structural changes in the media and advertising industries amid a digital era have severely disrupted the traditional business model that relied on print advertising revenue.

"Whilst the company has succeeded in increasing digital circulation, monetisation is increasingly challenging as competition for digital revenue has intensified and the company's media business now competes with much larger players," said Evercore, adding that digital subscription and digital advertising have not been able to make up for declines in print.

SPH's media segment's operating revenue fell 50.7 per cent between FY2015 and FY2020, largely due to decline in print advertising and print subscription revenue.

Over the same period of time, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of the media segment declined 91.8 per cent or at a compounded annual rate of 39.4 per cent, from $299.1 million to $24.5 million, which is inclusive of $28.1 million from the Jobs Support Scheme grant.

With the media business weighing on the company's overall performance, recurring earnings fell 77.7 per cent from $316.2 million to $70.7 million from financial year (FY) 2015 to FY2020.

The decline in the media segment's profitability has also directly impacted the company's ability to pay dividends, and in turn negatively affected the company's share price, said Evercore. SPH's share price had dropped 56.1 per cent from Aug 31, 2015, to Aug 11, 2021.

Based on historical financial data and estimates, Evercore is projecting SPH's FY2024 operating loss to range between $85.6 million and $109.8 million. The corresponding simulated FY2024 losses at the Ebitda level would range between $59.4 million and $83.6 million.

Funding the media business through internally-generated cash flows is also not a viable option given that this will deplete resources for investments into areas of growth and eat into shareholders' dividends, according to Evercore.

SPH will hold a virtual extraordinary general meeting at 2:30pm on Sept 10 to seek shareholders' approval on its proposed restructuring and formation of a new constitution.