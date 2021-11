The battle royal for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) seems to be coming to its conclusion with Cuscaden Peak, led by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, poised to clinch the property group with the sweetened offer of up to $2.40 per SPH share.

Cuscaden, a consortium comprising Mr Ong's investment vehicle, a unit of Mapletree group and the controlling shareholder of CapitaLand, has put two options on the table.