IHH rolls out telemedicine in S'pore, other key markets

IHH Healthcare has made telemedicine available across its key markets globally, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, India and Hong Kong, the healthcare heavyweight said yesterday.

With this roll-out, patients can "enjoy more convenient access to IHH's full suite of services, from consultation to doorstep drug delivery, with the option for a transfer to the group's bricks-and-mortar facilities, if necessary", the mainboard-listed company said.

The expansion is part of its strategy to meet evolving patient needs and is timely amid the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

In Singapore, patients can book virtual consultations with doctors of Parkway Shenton clinics, using the MyHealth Connect app.

They can retrieve their e-medical certificate through the app and the medicine will be delivered to their doorstep.

IHH chief executive Kelvin Loh, speaking to The Business Times earlier this week, said that the group remains in good health despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its telemedicine initiative has also gained traction.

In March, it co-led a minority investment in Singapore-based telehealth start-up, Doctor Anywhere, as part of the start-up's US$27 million (S$38.2 million) Series B fund raising.

IHH shares closed 4.17 per cent up at $1.75 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES