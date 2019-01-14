ICP gets $3.9m investment from private equity firm CMIA via share subscription

SINGAPORE - Private equity firm CMIA Capital Partners has taken up $3.9 million worth of new shares in hotel management company ICP Ltd.

Catalist-listed ICP announced on Monday (Jan 14) that it has issued 460 million new ordinary shares at S$0.0085 per share to CMIA. The price represents a discount of approximately 3.41 per cent to the volume weighted average price of $0.0088 for for trades done on its last full market day on Jan 10.

The new shares represent 17.35 per cent of ICP's existing issued share capital and 14.78 per cent of its enlarged share capital.

Aw Cheok Huat, director of ICP, and its largest controlling shareholder, holds approximately 640.2 million shares. After the latest deal's completion, his shareholding will fall from 24.14 per cent of the company to 20.56 per cent.

ICP will utilise the capital for general working capital purposes.

CMIA is executing the deal through its investment vehicle CMIA Premier Advantage I Limited.

ICP last closed on Jan 10 up 0.1 cent at $0.009.