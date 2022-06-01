Hyundai looks for alternative to gas-fired power station after criticism

SEOUL • Hyundai Motor will study alternatives to a gas-fired power station for one of the world's biggest car plants after criticism that the decision contradicts pledges to shift entirely to clean energy.

The South Korean automaker had signalled it aimed to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to supply electricity to the Ulsan factory, which can churn out about 1.4 million vehicles a year and accounts for about a quarter of the company's production.

Those proposals came after the company said in April that four key units, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, would aim to move to 100 per cent renewables as soon as 2040 and join the RE100 initiative, under which companies commit to end their use of fossil fuels.

Climate-focused campaign groups, including Greenpeace and Action Speaks Louder, say the LNG plant will not align with Hyundai's announcements on climate action.

"Hyundai is fully committed to its carbon neutrality goal and global sustainability targets," the company said. "We will review the plan and look to see if there are any viable alternative options."

Hyundai plans to zero out emissions from its operations by 2045.

Its struggle to satisfy climate-focused investors and campaigners shows the difficulties manufacturers face in South Korea, where fossil fuels accounted for more than 60 per cent of electricity generation in 2020, and major companies like Samsung Electronics have highlighted challenges in transitioning to cleaner power.

South Korea is aiming to have net-zero emissions by mid-century, but has struggled to ramp up its use of renewables because of a lack of space and an unfavourable environment for solar and wind.

Hyundai considered LNG as it is less polluting than coal, and intends to examine prospects to reduce emissions further by co-firing natural gas with hydrogen, Mr Kim Dong-wook, executive vice-president of the business coordination team, told reporters last week.

"It is a matter of deciding whether we should continue to depend on the national grid, which heavily depends on coal, or source our own electricity with the cleanest form of fossil fuels," Mr Kim said.

BLOOMBERG