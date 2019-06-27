Hyflux unit restructures $121.3m loan for desalination plant in China

SINGAPORE - Hyflux said its wholly-owned unit Tianjin Dagang Newspring Co Ltd (TDN) has successfully restructured a 617 million yuan (S$121.3 million) Bank of China loan.

The loan's maturity date has been extended by three years to 2026, with the repayment schedule adjusted for lower annual repayments.

The loan is for TDN's 100,000 cubic metre per day seawater desalination plant in Dagang City, Tianjin Province, and is guaranteed by Hyflux.

Hyflux said the loan renegotiation is a part of its ongoing efforts to restructure the group's liabilities, with the new terms expected to ease pressure on TDN's cash flow in the short to medium term.

Bank of China will also be provided with a pledge of the desalination plant, said Hyflux in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday night (June 26).