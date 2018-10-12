Hyflux says it remains 'actively engaged' with potential investors

SINGAPORE - Water treatment firm Hyflux Group, which is under pressure to restructure its mounting debt, said on Friday (Oct 12) that the company remains actively engaged in discussions with potential investors to pursue "strategic investments" in the overall business, with these discussions going beyond the bidding activities for its Tuaspring project alone.

The remarks are identical to an earlier announcement made a week ago, on Oct 5.

Bloomberg said this month that Sembcorp Industries was the only party to submit a final bid for the beleaguered Tuaspring project, which includes South-east Asia's biggest desalination plant. The report did not identify its sources.

In a statement, Hyflux said that "concurrent with the divestment process of Tuaspring's integrated water and power project and as part of Hyflux Group's wider reorganisation process, there is a process for pursuing strategic investments in the overall business of the Hyflux Group, with or without Tuaspring".

"These processes run in parallel and are at the stage where the company is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors in Tuaspring and/or the rest of the Hyflux Group."

Hyflux said it has not committed itself to any particular option or any of the proposals received at this point in time and remains open to considering various opportunities. Any proposals received are also subject to approval by the authorities, where required.

It said again that it would not comment on specific details on the Tuaspring divestment process, citing confidentiality considerations and the need to help protect the company's interests in ongoing negotiations.

According to the Bloomberg report, Sembcorp's offer was below Tuaspring's book value and will not be enough to fully pay back loans to the project's main creditor, Maybank, it said, citing sources.

Keppel Corp, which had earlier shown interest in the asset, did not submit a binding bid by the Oct 1 deadline, the sources told Bloomberg.