MAS clears DBS of 'impropriety' in May 2016 sale of $500m in Hyflux perpetual securities

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Monday morning (April 8) that its supervisory reviews to date have not uncovered any impropriety on the part of DBS in performing its roles as both issue manager and distributor of Hyflux perpetual securities in 2016.

DBS was the sole lead manager and bookrunner of Hyflux's issue of $500 million, 6 per cent perpetual bonds on May 27, 2016.

The issue was for the purpose of redeeming the $475 million perpetual bonds earlier issued to accredited investors. In view of strong interest from retail investors, the size of the public offer was increased from $115 million to $329 million. Hyflux's directors, management and employees were allocated $6 million and the remaining $165 million placed out.

MAS, in a response to queries from Bloomberg, said that as the issue manager, DBS conducted due diligence checks to ensure that material information relating to Hyflux was highlighted in the offering document.

"We note that Hyflux had disclosed in its offering document in 2016 that the Tuaspring power plant was expected to incur losses if electricity prices in Singapore were to remain low. The offering document was also cautious on the outlook for the water and energy markets," MAS said.

Further, MAS noted that "as a distributor of the securities, DBS complied with MAS' requirements to configure its ATM screens to remind investors to read the disclosure documents before making their applications".

The offering of securities through ATMs has been available since 1993. This has provided investors with a more convenient subscription channel for IPOs of shares or bonds.

Related Story Hyflux saga: Flood of questions over debt debacle

Related Story Hyflux aborts rescue plan with time running out

Related Story Back to square one for Hyflux as it seeks new white knight

"All investments carry risks. The deterioration in Hyflux's financial conditions that led to losses for investors illustrates this," MAS said.

"MAS, through the national financial programme MoneySENSE, has been working with industry and other stakeholders to educate investors about the features and risks of the various investment products and encourage investors to seek financial advice if needed. This also includes emphasising the importance of diversifying one's investment portfolio," it added.

Separately, DBS was also the sole lead manager and bookrunner of Hyflux's issue of $400 million, 6 per cent perpetual preference shares on April 25, 2011. Net proceeds were used to fund Tuaspring.

Retail investors were allocated $200 million. Investors who were Central Provident Fund (CPF) members could use up to 35 per cent of their investible savings to apply.

Private banks were allocated more than 70 per cent of the S$190 million placement tranche. Hyflux's directors, management and employees were allocated $10 million under the reserve offer.

Around 34,000 retail investors sank a total of $900 million into Hyflux perpetual bonds and preference shares. They stand to lose everything if the water treatment company fails in its debt restructuring attempt and ends up liquidated.