Hyflux has at least 7 non-binding offers as cash runs out

Hyflux, which was put under judicial management last November, will be fielding several possible bids in the months ahead as it tries to avoid running out of money.

The water-treatment company has at least seven non-binding offers from potential investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. It needs to move fast: the firm had $18.4 million of cash as of Jan 31, enough to survive five months from that date, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The suitors have shown interest in Hyflux as a whole or for some of its assets, but the bids have varying degrees of complexity and many need additional clarification, the people said.

Mr Patrick Bance, a Singapore-based director at Hyflux's judicial manager Borrelli Walsh, declined to comment.

Hyflux, a high-profile debt-restructuring case that has dragged on since a court-supervised process began in May 2018, saw rapidly declining liquidity adding to the woes: its cash and equivalents halved for two straight years through to last year.

Borrelli Walsh isn't yet able to determine whether the firm will be restructured in entirety or its assets will be sold piecemeal, according to the people. The judicial manager seeks binding offers from suitors by March 31 and targets finalising the term sheets with shortlisted investors by April 15, the people said.

Among the group's main operating entities, Hydrochem held the most cash, while Hyflux Engineering and Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing had at least $2.8 million as of Jan 31, the people said.

In January, Hyflux said 17 potential investors were conducting due diligence for submitting non-binding offers and the judicial manager would invite shortlisted suitors to participate in second stage of bidding process on or about Feb 15.

