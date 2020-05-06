HSBC seeks to place Singapore oil trader Zenrock under judicial management: Sources

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - HSBC Holdings has filed an application to the Singapore High Court to place Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial management, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday (May 6).

Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities trades crude, oil products and petrochemicals.

Under judicial management, an independent judicial manager is appointed to manage the affairs of a company.

HSBC declined to comment. Zenrock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news follows the collapse of another Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading, which last month was placed under interim judicial management with debts of some US$4 billion (S$5.7 billion) to over 20 banks.

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the white-collar crime unit of Singapore police, is investigating Hin Leong, one of Asia’s largest independent oil traders, after its founder, Lim Oon Kuin (OK Lim), admitted to hiding US$800 million in losses incurred from trading in oil futures.

ZenRock and another firm, Winson Group, which buy and sell fuels such as gasoil and bunker oil across Asia, had said in separate statements on April 23 that their financial positions were sound, and that neither of them had open-account dealings with Hin Leong.

ZenRock had also said that it was not under statutory or insolvency protection. The company has been affected by slowing Chinese demand, the global coronavirus lockdown, oversupply and negative prices, but believes it has "the ability and experience to work through them profitability," it said in the statement.