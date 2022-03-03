HP launches ink subscription plan for Singapore that will cut printing cost by half

SINGAPORE - US technology giant HP Inc launched Singapore's first printer ink-cartridges subscription service on Thursday (March 3) to address the growing market for hybrid work and home-based learning.

The plan, named HP Instant Ink, already has 10 million users worldwide in markets from the United States to Australia and claims to save up to 50 per cent on ink cost for subscribers, the company said.

One of the world's biggest printer makers said the service in Singapore is only available for home users for now with a free three-month trial promotion of up to 1,500 pages per month when they buy an eligible printer.

Owners of eligible HP printers who sign up for the plan, via a mobile phone app, will automatically receive new cartridges at their doorstep before the ink runs low.

Ms Vivian Chua, HP's Singapore managing director, said more people have been printing more than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic that has limited staff presence at offices and student attendance at schools.

"Not only do we see a surge in demand for printers, but existing owners are also using their printers more," she said at a virtual media launch event.

She noted that HP subscribers will not have to worry about 'inkmergencies' as Instant Ink will deliver new cartridges before they run out.

"I am excited for print users to experience the freedom, flexibility and convenience of using Instant Ink," she said.

HP said almost all of its printers customers may have bought in recent years are eligible for the subscription service. HP has also backdated compatibility to cover older generation printers.

Cartridges will only be shipped when the app linked to the HP printer indicates that ink is close to running out. Printing paper will be delivered monthly.

The subscription plan starts from $1.90 for 10 pages per month and extends to $36.90 for 700 pages every month. Upto 15 additional pages can be ordered for a discounted price of $1.50.

HP subscribers will also become part of the company's recycling programme that lets users return used cartridges by post via pre-paid envelopes, making it easier to ensure e-waste makes it into the recycling ecosystem.

The cartridge return and recycling programme is currently available in more than 60 countries worldwide through the HP Planet Partners programme. To date, more than 875 million HP ink and toner cartridges have been recycled by customers.