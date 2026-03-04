How the Iran war is disrupting global oil and gas supply

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and a fifth of LNG supply – has come to a near standstill.

- Fears of deeper disruption to global oil and natural gas supply are growing as the United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, and the Islamic republic retaliates with missiles and drones across the Middle East.

Prices of both commodities have jumped and a sustained increase could trigger a surge in inflation.

Some oil and gas production has already been interrupted as major energy infrastructure is caught in the cross hairs of the conflict.

QatarEnergy halted activity at the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility after it was targeted in an Iranian drone attack.

More significantly, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow waterway that handles around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and a fifth of LNG supply – has come to a near standstill.

What’s at stake for the oil market?

Expectations in the global oil market have shifted from a glut of barrels to fears about supply.

The Strait of Hormuz is the entry to the Persian Gulf and a chokepoint for the bulk of oil exports from the Gulf states.

Almost 90 per cent of the crude oil and gas condensate transported through the waterway in 2025 went to Asia.

A senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told state television that Iranian forces “won’t allow a single drop of oil to leave the region”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and to a lesser extent Iraq have some ability to reroute their crude via pipelines that avoid Hormuz.

Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have no other option but to ship their oil through the waterway.

Oil prices could rise to “well over” US$100 a barrel if tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz are not restored quickly, analysts at Wood Mackenzie estimate.

The last time Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached those levels was in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In the days after the US and Israel launched their strikes on Iran, Brent topped US$82 a barrel – still some way off the energy crisis high from four years ago.

A prolonged pause in Hormuz transits could result in major oil producers in the region hitting the limits of what they can store in onshore tanks and vessels at sea, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

That constraint is already being felt in Iraq.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer has begun halting operations at its biggest oil fields as storage tanks fill up, according to people familiar with the operations.

As a precautionary measure amid the widening conflict, Iraq has also suspended exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, people with direct knowledge of the situation said.

One of the Middle East’s largest oil storage and trading centres, Fujairah in the UAE, suffered a major fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted drone.

Located along the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah is at one end of a pipeline that connects to the UAE’s oil fields and allows shipments to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Fujairah is also a critical bunkering port for ships to refuel.

Are there impacts for oil beyond crude?

The supply of refined petroleum products is also under threat. Operations were suspended at Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery, Aramco’s Ras Tanura plant, following an Iranian drone strike in the area.

Prices of diesel, petrol, jet fuel and naphtha – used to make plastics and road fuel – have all increased. Higher prices at the pump could add to domestic pressures for US President Donald Trump as affordability is set to be a key issue in the midterm elections later in 2026. Petrol prices are one of the most visible signs of inflation.

How is the Iran conflict affecting the gas market?

The market is at risk of its biggest shock since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine upended global gas trade and sent Europe rushing to find alternative sources. Gas futures in Europe nearly doubled in the days after the Iran conflict began, hitting their highest levels since 2023.

The Middle East is a significant supplier of LNG due to Qatar, which was the world’s second-largest producer in 2025 after the US.

The Ras Laffan plant that QatarEnergy temporarily shut down – the first complete halt in nearly three decades of operation – accounts for around a fifth of global supply.

Most of the LNG exported from the Middle East is purchased by countries in Asia. If those buyers are unable to source cargoes from the Middle East – whether it is due to shipping disruptions or production outages – it will increase competition for LNG produced elsewhere and push up prices worldwide.

That would be bad news for Europe. While the continent is nearing the end of winter and so has less need for fuel for heating, it is exiting the season with unusually low gas inventories.

Europe therefore needs to import large volumes of LNG to replenish its gas storage – a task that will be more expensive if there is greater competition from Asia.

Egypt is also on the hunt for more LNG after Israel, from whom it receives pipeline supply, temporarily shuttered some gas fields as a precaution against Iranian attacks.

Turkey’s demand for LNG could increase as well, in the event that pipeline gas exports from Iran are interrupted.

US LNG producers could benefit from the disruption in the Middle East, but the gains will likely be limited as their export terminals are already operating near full capacity.

New LNG facilities set to start in 2026 can only partially replace Qatari gas, so some consumers may have to cut their usage or find substitutes – if they can.

How important is Iran to global energy markets?

Oil exports remain a central pillar of Iran’s economy, despite years of the country trying to diversify its growth drivers.

But Iran’s influence in the global oil market has waned due to prolonged international sanctions, limited foreign investment and aging infrastructure.

While it is the fourth-largest producer in OPEC, it churns out only around thee million barrels of crude a day, equivalent to 3 per cent of the world’s output.

Around 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports go to China, largely to independent refiners, who are willing to buy the sanctioned crude at a steep discount.

Other countries that have continued to purchase Iranian cargoes include Syria.

What are Iran’s key energy assets?

Iran’s oil export operations are highly vulnerable to attack as they are concentrated at the Kharg Island terminal in the northern Persian Gulf.

In the weeks before the US and Israeli strikes began, Iran increased loadings of oil tankers at this facility, likely in an attempt to get as much crude on the water and out of harm’s way from a potential attack.

The country’s largest oil deposits are the Ahvaz, Marun and West Karun oil fields, all of which are located in Khuzestan province at the northern end of the Persian Gulf, bordering Iraq.

Iran’s main refinery, Abadan, is in the same region and can process more than 500,000 barrels of oil a day.

Other key plants include the Bandar Abbas and Persian Gulf Star refineries, which are closer to the Strait of Hormuz, and a refinery in the country’s capital, Tehran.

Iran’s main natural gas fields are along the south of its Persian Gulf coast. Facilities at Assaluyeh and Bandar Abbas process, transport and ship gas and condensate for domestic use in power generation, heating, petrochemical production and other industries. BLOOMBERG