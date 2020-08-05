Hotel group Accor to cut 1,000 jobs after coronavirus loss

PARIS (AFP) - France's Accor, the world's sixth largest hotel chain, said on Tuesday (Aug 4) that it was slashing 1,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting plan accelerated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and Sofitel and budget brands like Ibis, plans to cut costs by 200 million euros (S$324 million) by 2022.

The pandemic has led to the closure of several Accor hotels around the world and 1,000 of the group's 18,000 employees will lose their jobs, financial chief Jean-Jacques Morin said.

"It is difficult to implement cost-saving measures in our industry without (these) having an effect on staff," Mr Morin said in a telephone interview.

"We will help them," he said, referring to the 1,000 people to be laid off.

Accor posted half-year net losses of 1.5 billion euros against a profit of 141 million euros during the same period last year.

Turnover plunged to 917 million euros.

"The bad half-year results reflect the extraordinary environment linked to the coronavirus crisis," Mr Morin said.

Accor chief executive officer Sebastien Bazin said: "The shock that our industry is experiencing is both violent and unprecedented...

"The peak of the crisis is undoubtedly behind us, but the recovery will be gradual. Having taken these emergency steps, we must now finish the job from an asset-light model to a full asset-light company."