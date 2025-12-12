Hongkong Land hives off MBFC Towers 1 and 2, One Raffles Quay into new $8 billion real estate fund

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new fund will be Singapore’s biggest private real estate fund, and will focus exclusively on managing prime commercial property assets.

SINGAPORE – Hongkong Land on Dec 12 announced that it is injecting its interests in One Raffles Quay, Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) Towers 1 and 2 into a new real estate fund to be set up.

The move follows Hongkong Land’s sale of its one-third stake in MBFC Tower 3 to Keppel REIT for around $1.5 billion, announced a day earlier.

The new Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) is expected to hold more than $8 billion in assets under management (AUM) at its inception.

It will be Singapore’s biggest private real estate fund and focus exclusively on managing prime commercial property assets in the Republic.

“The establishment of SCPREF is in line with the company’s strategy to grow its AUM to US$100 billion (S$129 billion) by 2035, with meaningful participation from third-party capital investors,” Hongkong Land said.

Shares of Hongkong Land jumped after the news, surging 3.3 per cent, or 23 cents, to $7.16 as at 10.24am on Dec 12.

Under its contractual obligations, Hongkong Land offered its joint venture partners pre-emptive rights to purchase its stakes in One Raffles Quay, MBFC Towers 1, 2 and 3 prior to the fund’s formation. The deadline for acceptance was Dec 11.

While Keppel REIT exercised its option for Tower 3, the pre-emptive offers for One Raffles Quay and MBFC Towers 1 and 2 lapsed.

Hongkong Land thus plans to transfer its interests in these remaining assets, along with its 100 per cent interest in One Raffles Link, to the new fund, it said.

Combined, the assets designated for the fund held an attributable property value of $3.9 billion as at June 30, representing around 3.2 million sq ft of office space.

Net proceeds from the sale of MBFC Tower 3 will increase Hongkong Land’s total capital recycling achieved since 2024 to US$2.8 billion from US$2.1 billion. This figure represents around 70 per cent of the group’s US$4 billion capital-recycling target set for 2027.

Hongkong Land stated that SCPREF is expected to launch with an AUM more than double the value of the seed portfolio provided by the company. It indicated that an announcement regarding the fund’s establishment is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Equity commitments from third-party capital investors are currently in the final stage of documentation.

The launch of the $8 billion fund marks one of the first major milestones in the “fund management” pillar of Hongkong Land’s new strategy unveiled in October 2024.

At the time, the group announced it would exit the build-to-sell residential development business and pivot towards fund management, with a focus on ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Asia’s gateway cities.