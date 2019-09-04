Hong Kong shares rally after Carrie Lam said to withdraw controversial Bill

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Hong Kong stocks jumped on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 4), led by property developers, after reports Chief Executive Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the extradition Bill that has sparked months of protests.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index surged 4.6 per cent, poised for its biggest gain since October 2011. Wharf Real Estate Investment Co and New World Development Co rallied at least 8 per cent. The Hong Kong dollar gained as much as 0.08 per cent. The Hang Seng Index was up 3.5 per cent.

Mrs Lam plans to formally withdraw the Bill, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources. She has called for a meeting with pro-establishment politicians at her residence at 4pm local time, HK01 news website reported, without saying where it got the information.

A spokeswoman for Mrs Lam's office wasn't immediately available to comment by phone or e-mail on Wednesday afternoon.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index tumbled 8.6 per cent last month as increasingly violent protests and an economic slowdown darkened the outlook for the city's companies.

"The withdrawal is sign of an inflection point in the 13-week long crisis," said Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. "Retail and property stock investors are signalling their optimism and putting their money where it matters."

The Hang Seng Properties Index rose 6.4 per cent. The gauge had tumbled more 20 per cent since its April high through Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties headed for its best gain since 2009.

MTR Corp, which has seen a number of train stations deliberately damaged in the protests, climbed 5.7 per cent.

The rebound may be short-lived, according to Mr Gary Ching, vice-president of the research, wealth management department at Guosen Securities (HK).

"If the reality turns out to be a let-down, the disappointment may suppress shares even further," Mr Ching said. "It's unlikely that retracting the Bill will be enough to placate the unrest - this concession by the government may instead motivate protesters to do more to get their other demands met. Even if the Bill is retracted as the market expects, we are a long way from wrapping this up. "

China stocks closed meanhile higher on Wednesday, bolstered by a private survey showing an upbeat services sector and helped by sharp gains in Hong Kong.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 per cent, to 3,886.00, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 per cent, at 2,957.41.

A private survey released on Wednesday showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August as new orders rose, prompting the biggest increase in hiring in over a year.

"China's economy showed clear signs of a recovery in August, especially in the employment sector," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement.

The survey helped offset worries over the more than year-long trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.