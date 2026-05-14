Honda books first annual loss, hit by $11.5 billion EV charge

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Japan’s second-largest automaker is hit by US tariffs and more than US$9 billion (S$11.5 billion) in costs to restructure its EV business.

TOKYO – Honda Motor posted its first annual loss in nearly 70 years as a listed company on May 14, hit by US tariffs and more than US$9 billion (S$11.5 billion) in costs to restructure its electric-vehicle business.

Its operating loss totalled 414.3 billion yen (S$3.3 billion) for the year ended March, compared with a median estimate of a 315.6 billion yen loss in a poll of 22 analysts by LSEG and a 1.2 trillion yen profit a year earlier.

Japan’s second-largest automaker booked total EV-related losses of 1.45 trillion yen for the business year ended March and expected to face additional costs of 500 billion yen for the year just started.

The company still expects to return to profitability in 2026, forecasting a 500 billion yen profit from cost-reduction measures and its motorcycle business.

The latter will “expand production capacity in India... and aim for record-high sales of 22.8 million units”, Honda said in an earnings statement.

Strong sales in India and Brazil enabled its motorcycle business to achieve record-topping sales volume and operating profit in the fiscal year ended March.

That helped the firm to cushion the impact of a bruising EV business writedown as well as sliding car sales in key markets including China.

The company expected rising material prices, including the impact of the Middle East conflict, would cause a 313 billion yen hit to its operating profit in the current fiscal year. REUTERS