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Holland & Barrett's products are now sold in 15 Guardian stores and will be available in more than 50 outlets across Singapore by the end of June.

SINGAPORE – British health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has officially re-entered the Singapore market, just a little over a year after it abruptly shuttered its physical stores here.

Its products are now sold at 15 Guardian stores and will be available in more than 50 outlets across Singapore by the end of June, under a multi-year partnership with the DFI Retail Group, with plans to expand across Asia.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony on June 3 at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Nassim Road, attended by Holland & Barrett’s international managing director Gordon Farquhar and DFI Retail Group’s chief executive officer for health and beauty Andrew Wong.

The British brand will also be sold here on the Guardian website and app.

DFI Group operates more than 120 Guardian outlets and over 450 7-Eleven convenience stores in Singapore. It also runs these stores in markets such as Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines. DFI used to own Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets in Singapore.

Holland & Barrett operated in Singapore under a franchise through Jay Gee Enterprises’ subsidiary, MA Supplements, from 2009, with stores carrying a range of health supplements, healthy snacks, organic food and organic toiletries.

Its 12 outlets in Singapore closed abruptly in March 2025, surprising both customers and employees alike. Its local e-commerce platform was also terminated.

The directors of MA Supplements filed a statutory declaration on March 7 that the company could no longer continue operating because of its de bts.

Founded in 1870, Holland & Barrett started out as a grocery store, and according to its website, has more than 1,000 stores in Europe and more than 500 franchises globally.