Hin Leong under interim judicial management

Singapore's Hin Leong Trading, one of Asia's top oil traders, has been placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor as it seeks to restructure billions of dollars of debt, three sources with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.

Hin Leong had applied last week to be placed under interim judicial management, and withdrew an application it had made to the Singapore High Court for legal protection for six months from creditors, two other sources said last Friday.

Under judicial management, a court appoints an independent manager to run the affairs of a financially distressed company in place of existing management.

Such moves are often seen favourably by creditors.

Executives from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have been appointed as interim judicial managers of Hin Leong, the three sources said yesterday.

Hin Leong owes $3.8 billion to 23 banks, according to a company presentation to lenders on April 14 contained in an affidavit in court filings. The affidavit was reviewed by Reuters but has not been made public.

Yesterday, Sembcorp Industries said its unit Sembcorp Cogen had begun legal proceedings to assert ownership over some gasoil reserves stored in tanks at Singapore's Universal Terminal, which is partly owned by Hin Leong.

Last week, Sembcorp Cogen terminated its gasoil supply and storage agreement with Hin Leong, which is being monitored by the Singapore authorities.

Sembcorp Cogen on April 24 obtained a court order to restrain Universal Terminal from moving, removing or disposing of any of the gasoil reserves it claims, and to ensure that the reserves are stored separately from any other gasoil, the parent company said yesterday.

"There is a possibility that the reserves designated for Sembcorp Cogen may be subject to competing claims by one or more third parties," Sembcorp Industries said in the statement.

Hin Leong's founder Lim Oon Kuin and his family own 41 per cent of Universal Terminal through Universal Group Holdings. PetroChina holds 25 per cent and Australian investment bank Macquarie the remaining 34 per cent.

Hin Leong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

