SINGAPORE - Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin was not present in court on Thursday (Apr 8) to be tendered 23 new charges of forgery-related offences as he is on a five-day stay-home notice.

But the 78-year-old former oil tycoon - better known as O. K. Lim - is required to be present for the next State Courts mention on April 29 for the 23 charges to be tendered. His $3 million court bail was extended on Thursday (Apr 8).